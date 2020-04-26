|
Idella Washington Nichols passed away on April 18, 2020. Idella was born in Baltimore, MD on September 7, 1920, the first daughter of Howard Ellsworth Washington and Zella Turner Washington, and sister to Ruth Washington Hill Ricks.
Idella was a graduate of Douglass High School, class of 1937, and Hampton University, class of 1942. She was an elementary school teacher in the Baltimore City School System for several years. After completing graduate studies at Catholic University while continuing to teach, Idella became a librarian, opening the first school library in Cherry Hill at School #160 where she remained for 14 years. Thereafter, she opened the library at the newly built Mt. Royal Elementary School and remained there until her retirement after 33 years of service in the School System in 1978.
During her retirement, Idella volunteered at the N.M. Carroll Home in Baltimore, caring for elderly persons. She assisted the leadership at the Home with developing a nursing facility for elderly and handicapped persons, and then became its Administrative Assistant. In 1982, Idella was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, although she continued to work until 1990. In 1995, her illness had progressed, necessitating a move to a nursing facility, Stella Maris in Timonium, MD, where she remained until her passing.
Idella was a long-time member of Sharp Street Memorial Methodist Church in Baltimore, MD. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Nichols Mathews of Washington DC, and a nephew, Howard Hill of Baltimore, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to Stella Maris, Inc., 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020