On September 14, 2019 Igino "Gene" A. Rainaldi beloved husband of Geraldine Frances Rainaldi (nee: Kaliszak). Devoted father of Michele Psoras and her husband George; Gene A. Rainaldi Jr.; Lisa Kielian and her husband John and the late Michael Gene Rainaldi. Dear brother of the late David Mancinelli, Bianca
DeSantis, Sylvio Rainaldi, Nino Rainaldi and Lucy Praley. Loving grandfather of Gene Michael Rainaldi, Lauren and Nicole Psoras and Olivia Kielian. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Stella Maris Activity Department - Ground Knott 2300 Dulaney Valley Road Timonium, MD 21093.
Memorial visitation Sunday 3-5 pm and 7- 9 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Memorial Mass Monday at 12 noon in Stella Maris Chapel 2300 Dulaney Valley Road. Inurnment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 18, 2019