Ignatius Loyola DiNardo, MD, 62, of Salisbury, Maryland passed unexpectedly on December 22, 2019. He was born on November 15, 1957 in Baltimore, Maryland to his mother, Margaret DiNardo, and late father, Dr. Hector DiNardo. He was the husband of 31 years to Joanie Clark DiNardo.
Iggy graduated valedictorian of Loyola Blakefield in 1975 where he wrestled and was captain of the tennis team. He then completed his undergraduate and medical degree at Georgetown University. Following graduation, Iggy completed his residency at the Johns Hopkins Hospital. He served a four-year commitment with the National Health Service Corps and was assigned to Princess Anne, MD. During his time on the Eastern Shore, he reconnected with his bride-to-be, Joanie Clark, and they married in 1988.
Iggy and Joanie settled in Salisbury, MD and he opened an internal medicine practice, Huddleston and DiNardo, PA. Over the years, Iggy cared for many patients throughout the Eastern Shore at various hospitals and received numerous awards based on quality of care, including Patients' Choice Awards and Compassionate Doctor Recognition. Beyond his private practice, Iggy served as a hospitalist at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, MD until his death. Iggy also developed a passion for medical consulting and serving as an expert witness with Coastal Internal Medicine. He enjoyed an active lifestyle and his most recent accomplishment was hiking the entire rim of the Grand Canyon.
Iggy prided himself on two things: the care he provided for countless patients over the last 30 years, and the happiness of his family. He was his children's #1 fan and never missed a game.
In addition to his mother and his wife, Joanie, Iggy is survived by his 3 children, Gregory Ignatius, Madeline Domeij, and Lillian Grace; siblings, Mary Lou, Hector (Cyndee), Mary Kay (Ray), Peter (Jody), and Edmund; sister-in-law, Allison (Dave); and many other loving family, friends, and colleagues. In addition to his father, Iggy is preceded in death by his two sisters, Mary Jo (Dan) and Mary Margaret (John).
A Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4-6PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1PM at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 535 Riverside Dr, Salisbury, MD 21801.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Iggy's memory may be made to any of the following: The Atlantic General Hospital Campaign for the Future (atlanticgeneral.org/foundation/campaignfor-the-future/), Mac Center (macinc.org), Flying Fur Animal Rescue (flyingfuranimalrescue.org), or Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue (gimmeshelteranimalrescue.org)
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019