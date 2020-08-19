Igor Demidenko, 26, beloved son of Walter Demidenko and Irina Popova died peacefully in his home on August 16, 2020. He is survived by his parents and a devoted brother, Alexander Demidenko.
Igor, a very intelligent young man studied at the Community College of Baltimore County. He excelled in Astronomy and Math and made the Dean's List in his last semester.
His final birthday wish was to create a fundraiser for his favorite charity "Doctors Without Borders
." May his birthday wish come true. May his kind soul Rest in God's Peace and joy!
A funeral Mass and Christian burial will be held for Igor at St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox church, 2019 Gough St., Thursday, August 20th at 10 am.