Igor Demidenko
Igor Demidenko, 26, beloved son of Walter Demidenko and Irina Popova died peacefully in his home on August 16, 2020. He is survived by his parents and a devoted brother, Alexander Demidenko.

Igor, a very intelligent young man studied at the Community College of Baltimore County. He excelled in Astronomy and Math and made the Dean's List in his last semester.

His final birthday wish was to create a fundraiser for his favorite charity "Doctors Without Borders." May his birthday wish come true. May his kind soul Rest in God's Peace and joy!

A funeral Mass and Christian burial will be held for Igor at St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox church, 2019 Gough St., Thursday, August 20th at 10 am.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
Kind soul, unique character, the best friend I could ever ask for, and he will be missed dearly
Dominick Butterhoff
Friend
August 18, 2020
My children and I remember Igor as a cheerful kind young man. We are very sorry for your loss, Irina and Walter. Please accept our deepest condolences.
Irina Gerasimov
Friend
