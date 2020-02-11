|
Ila Jean Christenbury, 78 of Kingsville, Maryland. Daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, dear friend, schoolteacher, co-owner of About Town Tours, community advocate, world traveler and missionary. Ila never met a stranger…..open, loving, carefree. She is greatly missed.
Born in Raleigh, North Carolina on August 10, 1941, passed into glory at her home in Kingsville, MD surrounded by family and loved ones February 9, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Ted Christenbury of 56 years and mother of Donna Pennewill (Bruce), Stephen Christenbury (Alicia), Kenneth Christenbury (Carolyn) and Cynthia Scola (Nicholas), 13 Grandchildren and brother Donald Widenhouse of Raleigh, NC.
Visitation & Memorial Service to be held at Fork Christian Church, 6810 Sunshine Avenue, Kingsville, MD.
Visitation Friday, 2/14/2020; 3 – 5 PM & 7 - 9 PM
Memorial Service Saturday, 2/15/2020 at 3 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ila's name be given to the Children of Zion Village orphanage in Namibia, Africa: Children of Zion, Inc. / PO Box 413 / Churchville, MD 21028-0413
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 11, 2020