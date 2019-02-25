Home

Ilene Dashoff Notice
On February 23, 2019, Ilene Debby Dashoff (nee Shane); devoted wife of Arnold Dashoff; beloved mother of Brad (Jamie) Dashoff and Lance Dashoff (fiancee Lindsey Dicola); dear sister of Cindy (Hal) Wolken and the late Lynn Kotz; beloved sister-in-law of Susan (late Dr. Michael) Propper; adored bubbie of Gabriel and Noa Dashoff.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, February 26, at 12:30 pm. Interment Garrison Forest Cemetery of Chizuk Amuno Cong. Owings Mills. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 2119 Caves Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Tuesday only. Shiva continues at 814 Still Creek Lane, Gaithersburg, MD 20832, Wednesday and Thursday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 25, 2019
