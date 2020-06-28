Ilene Frances Steinberg Freishtat
On June 27, 2020, Ilene Frances Steinberg Freishtat, of Monkton, MD, passed away at the age of 81.

She is survived by her children, Stacie (Jeffrey) Dubnow, Beth Freishtat, Cindy Freishtat (Maria Flint), Gregg (Ruth) Freishtat, and Holly Freishtat (Chris Steckler), her grandchildren, Erin (Jon) Hunt, Ethan & Jake Freishtat, Porter & Caleb EganFrei, Tali & Lev Freishtat, Heath & Clay Steckler and her great-grandson, Leo Dubnow. She is predeceased by her parents, Norman and Ruth Steinberg and her sister, Sybil Glickman.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
