Illean Pearl Nicol (Kent), age 87, of Elkton, VA, formerly a long-time resident of Laurel, MD passed away surrounded and loved by her family on September 06, 2019. Illean was born on October 30, 1931 in Rupert, ID. She grew up in Logan, UT and eventually moved to California. Illean married the love of her life, Robert A. Nicol, Sr. on September 03, 1952. The couple settled in Laurel, Maryland in the early 1950's, where they raised their six children; Robert A. "Bobby", Kenny, Carl, Kathryn, Sandy, and Robert R.. Illean spent more than 50 years in Laurel before relocating to Elkton, VA 15 years ago. Illean worked as a caterer for various horse raceways in the area for many years before retiring. She was a loyal member of the Women of the Moose, and a star bowler. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time at her local senior center making crafts with her husband and friends. At home she enjoyed time with her dog Daisy, making puzzles with her grandchildren, and watching Wheel of Fortune in the evenings with her husband. Illean was a devoted and loving mother. She was very proud of her family and was excited to become a grandma to her 15 grandchildren. Illean loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She would spend hours cooking and preparing for her company. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert A. Nicol, Sr., her children, Kenneth F. Nicol, Sandra I. Phelps (Timothy), Robert R. Nicol, Sr. and her daughter in law, Ofelia H. Nicol. She is also survived by her brother, Ferris M. Kent; 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends. Illean is preceded in death by her parents, William C. Kent, Sr. & Eva Olenslager; her siblings William C. Kent, Jr., Marcella Bissegger, & Carol Vance; her children, Robert A. Nicol, Jr., Carl S. Nicol, & Kathryn S. Letizio; Her daughter-in- law, Angelique R. Nicol; and her grandson, John L. Nicol. Family and friends gathered at Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbott Ave, Laurel, MD, on Friday, September 13th for Visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment was followed in Meadowridge Memorial Park in Elkridge, MD. There will be a Celebration of Life service on Friday, September 20th, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 210 South Ave, Harrisonburg, VA for her family in friends in Virginia.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 19, 2019