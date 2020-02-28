|
On February 26, 2020, Imagene Ennis; beloved wife of the late Leroy Ennis; dear sister of the late Kathleen Tipton, Helen Fields, and Evan Marshall Jones; loving aunt of Betty Vestal, Janet Patti, and Marilyn Stagerwalt.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Rd., Bel Air MD 21014, on Sunday, 3-7 p.m., and where a funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Entombment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 28, 2020