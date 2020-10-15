Ina Hamburger (nee Blumberg), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on October 13, 2020 at the age of 83. Ina was one of three children born in Baltimore to the late Harry and Esther Blumberg.



Ina enjoyed her career with Baltimore County Schools as a Speech Pathologist for 30 years. After her retirement, she also worked as an instructor in the speech clinic at Towson University. Throughout her career, she also worked with many students as a private speech instructor, specializing in stuttering. In her spare time, Ina enjoyed amateur theater, as both a participant and a patron. She also enjoyed many summers working at Camp Louise.



Ina will be remembered for being a wonderful wife, mother, and caring and devoted teacher, and will be missed dearly by many family members and friends. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Calvin Hamburger, children, Jonathan (Lisa) Hamburger and Marc Hamburger (Sharon Silverman), brother, Morton (Carol) Blumberg, sister in law, Ilene Blumberg, and grandchildren, Matthew, Joshua, Emily and Gabrielle Hamburger. She was predeceased by a brother, Allan Blumberg, and her parents, Harry and Esther Blumberg.



A Virtual Funeral will be held on Thursday, October 15th, 2020 at 11am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 10626 York Road, Suite A, Cockeysville, MD 21030.



