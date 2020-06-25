Ina Land
On June 23, 2020, Ina Segal Land passed away due to COVID-19 at the age of 81. She is survived by her loving children Samuel D. and Sharon Land M.D. of Allentown, PA, Jeffrey P. and Dina Land of Arlington, VA, Pamela L. and Richard Stimpson of Intervale, NH, and Susan J. Land Esquire of Salisbury, MD; loving grandchildren Sarah, Jessica, Helen, Adam, and Melissa Land and Sophie Stimpson; and loving sisters-in-law Anne Heyman and Shani Lerner. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Marvin J. Land, and her parents Joseph and Yetta Segal. She will be missed by her dear friend, Leonard Tucker, and many other friends and relatives. The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to Evelyn Karikari and Lucy Charles for the care and love they showed to Ina over the past years.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory can be made to Surfgimp Foundation, PO Box 5153, Arlington, VA 22205, https://teamsurfgimpfoundation.org/; or The Maryland Zoo, 1876 Mansion House Drive, Baltimore, MD, 21217 or the charity of your choice.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
