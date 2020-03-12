|
|
India Jean Kawata, 25, of Ellicott City, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020.
She was born January 16, 1995 to Ray and Jennifer Kawata currently of Allenspark, Colorado.
India was a graduate of Centennial High School in the class of 2013. She also attended UMBC for several years.
She enjoyed rock climbing, horseback riding, and cuddling with her dog Jameson. She is survived by her parents, grandfather Kaz Kawata, and a number of Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive visitors on Saturday March 28th, 2020 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 4112 Old Columbia Pike Ellicott City, MD 21043. For donation information and online condolences, please visit harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 12, 2020