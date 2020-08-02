On July 30, 2020 Ines DiPaolo; beloved wife of the late Dominic J. DiPaolo; devoted mother of Vincent DiPaolo and his wife Diane, Teresa Loverde and her husband Norman and Michael DiPaolo and his wife Michalene; cherished grandmother of David, Erica and her husband Justin, Natalie and her fiancé Cody, Amanda, Katherine, and Nicholas; loving great-grandmother of Grady and Sophie. Also survived by many other loving family and friends.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Parish located at 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030 Tuesday August 4 at 10 AM. Interment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.