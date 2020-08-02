1/1
Ines DiPaolo
On July 30, 2020 Ines DiPaolo; beloved wife of the late Dominic J. DiPaolo; devoted mother of Vincent DiPaolo and his wife Diane, Teresa Loverde and her husband Norman and Michael DiPaolo and his wife Michalene; cherished grandmother of David, Erica and her husband Justin, Natalie and her fiancé Cody, Amanda, Katherine, and Nicholas; loving great-grandmother of Grady and Sophie. Also survived by many other loving family and friends.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Parish located at 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030 Tuesday August 4 at 10 AM. Interment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Parish
Memories & Condolences
August 1, 2020
My condolences on the passing of your Mom. She was a sweet lady and part of our fun dinner group at St Elizabeth Hall. I always loved hearing about how she came to America on July 4th and the ensuing fireworks that night! We share the same birthday and I'm sorry we could not celebrate again together this year.
RIP Ines
Katherine Vollmer
Friend
