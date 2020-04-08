|
|
Inez Rita "Midge" Kohl, 91, of Odenton, died of natural causes at Genesis Waugh Chapel on March 31, 2020. She was born on May 28, 1928 at Prince Edward Island, Canada, and after obtaining an Associates Degree, she worked for 20 years as a Food Service Manager for the Marriott Corp. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Odenton, and she enjoyed knitting, reading and getting together and visiting with family and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph H. Kohl, II, who died in 1983, and her son, Joseph H. Kohl, III, who died in 2002, Midge is survived by her daughters, Deborah Kohl of Baltimore and Patricia Wightman of Odenton; five grandchildren, and one great grandchild. A memorial mass will be planned for a future date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 8, 2020