Ingeborg S.



Luzitano



Ingeborg S. Luzitano died Saturday, June 15 at her home in Aberdeen. She was 92.



She is now in the loving company of her beloved husband, parents, brothers and many dear lifelong friends with whom she shared her happiest moments.



Born in Graz, Austria she was the daughter of the late Karl and Maria Schimek and wife of the late Leo Luzitano who died in 1984.



A homemaker, "Inge" enjoyed manicuring her yard in memory of her dearly beloved husband for the past 35 years. She found happiness feeding her birds, nurturing her flowers and baking her signature fruit tortes for so many acquaintances' special occasions. She loved talking with anyone who needed a sympathetic ear, preferred to help others rather than need help herself. She could be found sharing happy moments with friends at Beards Hill McDonalds or dining at her favorite restaurant of all, The Golden Corral.



She is survived by dear friends Monica, Mark, Caroline and Jennifer Darland whom she treasured as her own family. Also, her godson James Coffey, Jr of Georgia.



In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her brothers, Karl and Fritz Schimek.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 20 at 10:00am at the Tarring –Cargo Funeral Home. Interment will be in Harford Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to The Humane Society of Harford County, Inc., 2208 Connolly Road Fallston, MD 21047 or to the Aberdeen VFW Post 10025, 821 Old Philadelphia Rd, Aberdeen, 21001. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary