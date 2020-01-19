Home

Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc.
9705 Belair Road
Baltimore, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Ingrid E. Fritze Notice
On January 14, 2020 Ingrid E. Fritze (nee Neumann) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Kurt W. Fritze; devoted mother of Ralf M. Fritze (Christine), and Ronald S. Fritze (Carrie) and the late Eric B. Fritze; cherished grandmother of Emma, Dalton, and Grace Fritze; dear sister of Dieter Neumann, and the late Elfriede G. Meyer. Ingrid was a champion cactus and succulent grower and was president for many years of the Cactus and Succulent Society of Maryland.

Relatives and friends may gather on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12 Noon at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Interment private. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
