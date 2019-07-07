|
|
On July 4, 2019, Ingrid L. Donald of Parkville; loving wife of the late George Fraser Donald, Sr; dear mother of Ingrid Shanahan, George Donald, Jr., Frank Donald, Sr., Robert Donald, Sr. and the late Robert Fraser; caring daughter of the late Joseph and Trina Schatzlein; devoted grandmother of Erin, Trina, Christina , Whitney, Sarah, Frank, Jr., Taylor and Bobby, Jr.; cherished great grandmother of 6.
Family and Friends will honor and celebrate Ingrid's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home- 8800 Harford Road, Parkville, MD 21234 on Monday 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM with a funeral service on Tuesday 11:00 AM. Interment Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial Contributions in Ingrid's name may be made to .
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019