Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Evans Life Celebration Home
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD
On July 4, 2019, Ingrid L. Donald of Parkville; loving wife of the late George Fraser Donald, Sr; dear mother of Ingrid Shanahan, George Donald, Jr., Frank Donald, Sr., Robert Donald, Sr. and the late Robert Fraser; caring daughter of the late Joseph and Trina Schatzlein; devoted grandmother of Erin, Trina, Christina , Whitney, Sarah, Frank, Jr., Taylor and Bobby, Jr.; cherished great grandmother of 6.

Family and Friends will honor and celebrate Ingrid's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home- 8800 Harford Road, Parkville, MD 21234 on Monday 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM with a funeral service on Tuesday 11:00 AM. Interment Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial Contributions in Ingrid's name may be made to .
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019
