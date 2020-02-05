|
|
Ira K. Himmel, of Baltimore MD, passed away on February 4, 2020, at the age of 81. He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan Himmel, children, Marci A. (Neal) Littman, and Michael (Wendy) Himmel, step-children, Dr. Ronald Silverman (Dr. Penny Brown), and Dr. Edward (Jodie) Silverman, sister, Rhona F. Schneider, grandchildren, Charlotte Littman, Isabelle Littman, Danielle Himmel, Laura Himmel, Joshua Himmel, Casey Silverman, Emma Silverman, Howard Silverman, Molly Silverman, and Sara Silverman. He was predeceased by his parents, Charlotte and Emanuel Himmel, and brother-in-law, Allen Schneider.
Ira Himmel has been an active and hard working attorney since he earned his license in 1965. He worked with Lifebridge Health for over 30 years and served as president of what is currently Northwest Hospital. Donating his time to charitable organizations has been a priority for him throughout his life. In his forties he began serving as a board member of the Baltimore Council for Boy Scouts of America and served as their attorney for the last 10 years. For over 20 years he has been an active member of The Family Tree, an organization in Baltimore fighting to prevent child abuse and support healthy families in Maryland. Ira has been a longtime active member of Beth El Congregation and valued his Jewish life. His love of the Baltimore Ravens was only matched by the love he had for his family, especially his grandchildren.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, February 6, at 2:30 pm. Interment Bnai Israel Cemetery - 3701 Southern Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Boy Scouts Of America Baltimore Area Council, 701 Wyman Park, Baltimore, MD 21211 or LifeBridge Health, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215 or The Family Tree, 2108 N Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020