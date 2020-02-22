Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map

Ira Kolman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ira Kolman Notice
Dr. Ira Kolman, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on February 21, 2020 at the age of 77. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lynn Kander (nee Brager); daughters, Marla Kolman Antebi (Eric Antebi) and Leanne Kolman Weinshenker; stepson, Justin Kander; and grandchildren, Lydia Weinshenker, Matan Antebi, Rena Weinshenker, and Ronen Antebi. He was predeceased by his parents, Rena and Milton Kolman.



Dr. Kolman worked as a dedicated audiologist for over 40 years. He will be remembered for his wit, intelligence, kindness, sense of humor, his love of animals, and his devotion to the Ravens. Dr. Kolman's passions outside of work were spending time with Wulfie and Buster, performing magic, playing golf, travel, and good food. But his greatest pride in his life was his family.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, February 28, at 12 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 5712 Oakshire Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ira's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -