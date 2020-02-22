|
|
Dr. Ira Kolman, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on February 21, 2020 at the age of 77. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lynn Kander (nee Brager); daughters, Marla Kolman Antebi (Eric Antebi) and Leanne Kolman Weinshenker; stepson, Justin Kander; and grandchildren, Lydia Weinshenker, Matan Antebi, Rena Weinshenker, and Ronen Antebi. He was predeceased by his parents, Rena and Milton Kolman.
Dr. Kolman worked as a dedicated audiologist for over 40 years. He will be remembered for his wit, intelligence, kindness, sense of humor, his love of animals, and his devotion to the Ravens. Dr. Kolman's passions outside of work were spending time with Wulfie and Buster, performing magic, playing golf, travel, and good food. But his greatest pride in his life was his family.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, February 28, at 12 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 5712 Oakshire Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020