Ira Singer, of Columbia, MD, passed away on Monday, September 21st, 2020 at the age of 71. Ira grew up in New York, both in Levittown on Long Island and in Forest Hills, Queens where he attended Forest Hills High School. He went on to graduate from Queens College before earning his Masters Degree from New York University. Being passionate about music and Broadway Theater he started his career teaching music in New York City and then in Prince Georges County. It was during this time that he married the love of his life, Linda. Linda and Ira were married on September 1, 1974.
Ira's career took him into the Computer Industry where he worked for Digital Equipment Corporation and Oracle. Whether it was music or computers, Ira really enjoyed teaching both adults and children. He eventually taught Hebrew School music and was a Choral Director. As much as he loved teaching, the most important thing to Ira was family, specifically being around his wife and children. Ira would want to be remembered for what he gave to his community and his love for his family.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Linda Singer (nee Lewis); daughters, Tracy Singer (Dan Goldberg) and Amy Singer; mother, Antoinette Singer; brother, Harold (Carrie) Singer; and grandson, Max Ethan Goldberg. He was predeceased by his father, Fred Singer.
A Virtual Funeral will be held on Thursday, September 24th, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be made to American Cancer Society
, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.