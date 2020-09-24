1/1
Ira Singer
Ira Singer, of Columbia, MD, passed away on Monday, September 21st, 2020 at the age of 71. Ira grew up in New York, both in Levittown on Long Island and in Forest Hills, Queens where he attended Forest Hills High School. He went on to graduate from Queens College before earning his Masters Degree from New York University. Being passionate about music and Broadway Theater he started his career teaching music in New York City and then in Prince Georges County. It was during this time that he married the love of his life, Linda. Linda and Ira were married on September 1, 1974.

Ira's career took him into the Computer Industry where he worked for Digital Equipment Corporation and Oracle. Whether it was music or computers, Ira really enjoyed teaching both adults and children. He eventually taught Hebrew School music and was a Choral Director. As much as he loved teaching, the most important thing to Ira was family, specifically being around his wife and children. Ira would want to be remembered for what he gave to his community and his love for his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Linda Singer (nee Lewis); daughters, Tracy Singer (Dan Goldberg) and Amy Singer; mother, Antoinette Singer; brother, Harold (Carrie) Singer; and grandson, Max Ethan Goldberg. He was predeceased by his father, Fred Singer.

A Virtual Funeral will be held on Thursday, September 24th, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be made to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.


Published in Baltimore Sun from Sep. 24 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
September 23, 2020
Linda, I was shocked and saddened to hear of Ira's passing. Our prayers are with you and the girls.
Becky and Steve Burk
Friend
September 23, 2020
Linda, I am so sorry to hear of Ira’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Gerry Fletcher
Friend
