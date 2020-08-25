On August 24, 2020, Dr. Ira T. Bloom, beloved husband of Lynn Bloom (nee Zemel); loving father of Hilary Bloom and Dana (Danielle Johansen) Kunzelman; devoted brother to Alan (Lynn) Bloom and Robert (Anne) Bloom; brother-in-law to Dr. Stephen (Terri) Zemel; loving Poppy to Avery and Ethan Klondar, Maya Kunzelman and Lindsey and Zachary Johansen; devoted son to the late Hyman Levin and Belle (nee Vodenos) and Morris Bloom; son-in law of the late Hyman and Mildred (nee Gordon) Zemel. He is survived by many many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, students and friends.



Ira was a kind and loving soul that dedicated his life to helping others. He was generous with his time, his wisdom and his mitzvahs. Ira embodied the role of a family man - family was everything to him, and family always came first. He cherished his wife, daughters and grand children. Ira dedicated his professional life to dentistry. He had his own practice for 40 years before becoming a professor and mentor at the AEGD Clinic at the University of Maryland Dental School. He was loved by all of his students for teaching them how to "make life easy" and " begin with the end in mind." In his spare time, he was a master gardener and spent 12 years designing and planting his very own Japanese garden. His artistic gift was also evident in his charcoal drawings, paintings and sculpting. Ira was loved by all that knew him and will be truly missed.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Maryland Food Bank, Attn: Donor Services, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21227 or The Helping Up Mission, 1029 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21202.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store