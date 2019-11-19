Home

Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church (formerly Holy Trinity)
7436 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd.
Glen Burnie, MD
View Map
Irene A. PASKOSKI


1927 - 2019
Irene A. PASKOSKI Notice
Irene Amelia Paskoski, 92, of Glen Burnie, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at her home.

Irene was predeceased by her devoted husband of 67 years, Henry E. Paskoski, Jr. She is survived by her cherished son, Craig K. Paskoski; her dear daughter-in-law, Billie Paskoski; and her beloved grandchildren, Natalie Paskoski and Nicholas Paskoski.

The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Wednesday, November 20th , from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 21st, at 11 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church (formerly Holy Trinity), 7436 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. Memorial contributions in Irene's name may be to American Macular Degeneration Foundation at www.macular.org. To offer condolences to the Paskoski family, please visit wwww.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 19, 2019
