On February 19, 2019, Irene Anna (nee Teller) Elliott, beloved wife of William "Bill" K. Elliott, Jr.; cherished mother of Karen (nee Elliott) Pellegrini and her husband Robert and the late Joanne (nee Elliott) Scott whom is survived by her husband Craig; sister of Carolyn Kopchik and the late Francis and William Teller; grandmother of Lauren and Sarah Scott, Nicholas Pellegrini and his wife Lauren and Kevin and Michael Pellegrini.Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Road (at RTE 24) on Friday, February 23, 2019 from 3 to 5 & 7 to 9 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at the St. Michael the Archangel Church on Saturday, February 24, 2019 at 10 am with interment to follow at the Holy Rosary Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 20, 2019