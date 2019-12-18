Home

Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-686-4888
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Irene B. Boswell Notice
On December 15, 2019, Irene Braden Boswell (nee Braden), beloved wife of the late Ashley Boswell; devoted mother of Nancy Boswell and Wade Boswell. Also survived by her eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Friday from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral services on Saturday at 11:00 am. Interment Moreland Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
