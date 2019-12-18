|
On December 15, 2019, Irene Braden Boswell (nee Braden), beloved wife of the late Ashley Boswell; devoted mother of Nancy Boswell and Wade Boswell. Also survived by her eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Friday from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral services on Saturday at 11:00 am. Interment Moreland Memorial Park.
