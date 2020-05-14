Irene Boehm
On May 11, 2020 Irene E. Boehm (nee Lanese) beloved wife of the late Calvin H. Boehm; devoted mother of Janis Dellman (David) and Barbara Rousseau (Jacques); loving grandmother of Luc Calvin and Lacey Renee Rousseau; cherished sister of the late Gloria Lanese.

Mrs. Boehm graduated from Hunter College in New York and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, an national honor society. She enjoyed playing bridge and golf and traveling.

A private entombment will be held.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 14, 2020.
May 13, 2020
Janis and Barbara and family, my sympathy in the loss of your beautiful mom Irene, my Godmother
Jackie Kelly
Friend
