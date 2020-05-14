Or Copy this URL to Share

On May 11, 2020 Irene E. Boehm (nee Lanese) beloved wife of the late Calvin H. Boehm; devoted mother of Janis Dellman (David) and Barbara Rousseau (Jacques); loving grandmother of Luc Calvin and Lacey Renee Rousseau; cherished sister of the late Gloria Lanese.



Mrs. Boehm graduated from Hunter College in New York and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, an national honor society. She enjoyed playing bridge and golf and traveling.



A private entombment will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store