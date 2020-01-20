|
|
Irene Mae Castro, 84, of Parkville, Maryland died peacefully in her home on January 16, 2020. Born on September 1, 1935 in Salem, Oregon, Irene is predeceased by her parents, William and Lucy (Lee) Bish, and her husband of 60 years, the late Dr. Miguel (Mike) A. Castro, Jr..
Irene relocated from the west coast to Baltimore in 1955, began her career as a radiology technician, and shortly thereafter married Mike Castro, a physician who had just immigrated from the Philippines. They started their family and became lifelong residents of Baltimore County in Towson.
Irene will be remembered for her artistic creativity, her love of all things eccentric, for her cheerful optimism, and for her enduring sense of humor. Most of all Irene will be remembered for her unwavering love and devotion to her husband, children and grandchildren.Irene is survived by her children, Michael of Los Angeles, California, David of Bel Air, Maryland and Christina of Parkville, Maryland; by her grandchildren Allyson, Miguel, Dana and Maija; and by her sister, Alice Bish of Oakland, California.
The family wishes to express their profound gratitude for all who provided daily care and companionship in Irene's final days. Friends may call at Ruck Funeral Home in Towson on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at which time a Memorial Service will begin. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a charitable donation be made directly to the through their web site at www.dementiasociety.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 20, 2020