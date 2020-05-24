Irene D. Little
On May 15, 2020, Irene DiGirolamo Little, 93 , passed away at Bright View Senior Living after a long illness. She was the loving daughter of James D. and Rose D. Little and the devoted sister of Robert D., Charles D., and the late James D. Little, Jr. She is also survived by nieces Carol Lynn Nolan and Sheri Star Stocksdale and grand nieces and nephews. A private funeral was held on May 18, 2020 followed by a memorial service and interment at New Cathedral Cemetery.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.
