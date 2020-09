Irene Alice (Brink) Davis, 88, Redfield, SD, died Monday, September 14, 2020, in Redfield. Her memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Hyke Funeral Home in Redfield. Inurnment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Redfield.Visitation will be prior to the service, from 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home. The service will be live-streamed to www.hykefuneralhome.com