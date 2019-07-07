Born April 25, 1925. Died July 4, 2019. Born in New Castle Virginia in Craig County. Graduated from Georgetown University. Survived by her daughter Carol Sue Wieneke, her sister Willie Tucci of Mississippi and many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Melvin William Wieneke in 1991 and ten of her eleven siblings - Eleanor Weeks, Muriel Henry, Ethel Alexander, Sue Lawson, Grover Ralph Eakin, John Eakin, Gordon Eakin Dolores Kenneally, Melba Kearney, and Margaret Herman. She lived in Linthicum, Maryland for 40 years and taught early childhood education at Overlook Elementary school. Her young students inspired her and she them. She was excited by their accomplishments and encouraged their creativity and efforts. She moved to Davidsonville, Maryland in 1997 where she resided for 22 years. Her lovely gardens were the focus of her creativity in the warm months. She created patios and garden borders of stone and tile until she was 84 years old. She shared her love an knowledge of plants with anyone who wanted to learn. In the cool months she focused her creativity on sewing and making beautiful quilts. When asked by those mesmerized by her creations she was willing to teach or assist in their own projects. Mrs. Wieneke enjoyed the opera which she attended often. She loved a range of arts and crafts. There will be a private service. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice of the Chesapeake. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019