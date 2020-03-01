|
Easton: Irene Paul McLaughlin passed away at home on February 28, 2020, she was 86.
Irene Paul McLaughlin was born at home in Essex, Maryland, Baltimore County in 1933 to the late Martin Paul and Elizabeth Jurdrick.
She attended Mount Carmel Catholic School and Kenwood High School where she graduated with Honors. Irene attended Towson State Teachers College and was awarded a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1955. Subsequently she taught elementary school in Baltimore County before earning a master's degree at the University of Maryland. Thereafter she was assigned to the White oak Education Center where she taught reading to disabled children until she retired.
Irene was married to Dr. Joseph McLaughlin and they have four children, a coach/teacher, an international businessman, an orthopedic surgeon and a real estate broker. She was loved by all.
Friends may call from 6-8 on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home P.A., 200 S. Harrison St. Easton, MD
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home P.A. Burial will follow in Oxford Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2020