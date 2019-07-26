|
|
Irene Friedman (nee Konigsberg), of Columbia, MD, passed away on July 24, 2019 at the age of 95. She is survived by her loving children, Allan Friedman, Susan Friedman (Richard) Burger, and Robert Friedman, grandchildren, Ilana Burger (Michael) Puglia, Andrew (Amanda Cummins) Burger, and a niece, Sharon Kasman. She was predeceased by her cherished husband, Jack W. Friedman, her sister, Ruth Lupcher, and her parents, Samuel and Lena Konigsberg.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane on Friday, July 26, at 1 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to A-OK Mentoring-Tutoring, P.O. Box 871, Columbia, MD 21044. In mourning at 6241 Sunny Spring, Columbia, MD 21044 immediately following the interment, and Saturday evening.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 26 to July 27, 2019