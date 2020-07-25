1/
Irene Hebert
Our beloved mother and friend, Irene age 97, passed away at St. Joseph's Nursing Home. Survived by her daughter, Carole, son-in-law ,Richard, son Joseph; grandsons Richard, Corey, Colton; granddaughters Meghan, Joanna, Caley; great- granddaughters Samantha and Avery. Artist, gardener, traveler. Irene participated in plays and musicals at Charlestown Retirement Community where she was one of the earliest residents. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph's Nursing Home 1222 Tugwell Drive Catonsville, Md. 21228

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 25, 2020.
