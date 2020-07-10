1/1
Irene K. Bowman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Katherine (Latka) Bowman of Havre de Grace passed away July 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 65 years to Floyd C. Bowman.

Irene was born August 11, 1932 in Baltimore, MD to the late Stanley and Alexandria (Elsie) Latka. She was the loving mother to Sharon Bittner (Jim), Wayne Bowman, Christopher Bowman (Connie), Gerald Bowman (Leasa) and the late John Bowman. Irene was the cherished grandmother of Crystal Ayers (Ryan), Kelly Lambert (Michael), Emily Stevens (Ryan), Amanda Bent (Jason), Meghan Shuttlesworth (Ryan), Becci Lay, Samantha Coleman (Jarid), Joshua Bowman (Kayla), Zachary Bowman and the late Jarrett Bowman. She was affectionately known as MeMaw to eleven great grand-children: Jack, Abby, Larson, Weston, Karly, Bennett, Ivy, Jase, Cole, Ryan II, and Anthony. Irene was also a loving sister to and survived by Joan Preston (Roger).

Irene enjoyed reading, quilting and sewing. In her younger years, she was a member of Aldino Homemakers club. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.

A viewing will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A. 123 South Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Funeral services will be held Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 10 A.M. for immediate family and invited guests. Interment will be held at Harford Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Zellman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Zellman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zellman Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 9, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this. I visited Irene many times when I was visiting my sister, Judy Bowman. Irene was always very kind and welcomed me. My sympathy goes out to her loving family.
Cathy Jacques.
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved