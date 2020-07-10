Irene Katherine (Latka) Bowman of Havre de Grace passed away July 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 65 years to Floyd C. Bowman.
Irene was born August 11, 1932 in Baltimore, MD to the late Stanley and Alexandria (Elsie) Latka. She was the loving mother to Sharon Bittner (Jim), Wayne Bowman, Christopher Bowman (Connie), Gerald Bowman (Leasa) and the late John Bowman. Irene was the cherished grandmother of Crystal Ayers (Ryan), Kelly Lambert (Michael), Emily Stevens (Ryan), Amanda Bent (Jason), Meghan Shuttlesworth (Ryan), Becci Lay, Samantha Coleman (Jarid), Joshua Bowman (Kayla), Zachary Bowman and the late Jarrett Bowman. She was affectionately known as MeMaw to eleven great grand-children: Jack, Abby, Larson, Weston, Karly, Bennett, Ivy, Jase, Cole, Ryan II, and Anthony. Irene was also a loving sister to and survived by Joan Preston (Roger).
Irene enjoyed reading, quilting and sewing. In her younger years, she was a member of Aldino Homemakers club. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
A viewing will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A. 123 South Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Funeral services will be held Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 10 A.M. for immediate family and invited guests. Interment will be held at Harford Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.