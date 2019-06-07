Home

Irene Kahn Notice
On June 6, 2019, Irene Kahn (nee Darwin); beloved wife of the late William Kahn; devoted mother of Iris (Arthur) Kahn and Malcolm (Sue) Kahn; dear sister of Edwin Darwin, Edythe Schwartz, and the late Selma Rosenstein; adoring grandmother of Daniel (Brooke) Kahn and Allison (Philip) Kahn-Pauli; cherished great-grandmother of Julianne Kahn. Irene embodied love, which had a lasting impact on all who were around her.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, June 11, at 1 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation. N Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061. In mourning at 308 Lantana Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Wednesday.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 7 to June 9, 2019
