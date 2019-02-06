|
Irene L. Cates sadly passed away on February 4, 2019 at the age of 82. She is the beloved wife of Walter Cates; loving mother of Rick Cavalier, the late Madeline Laubach, the late baby Anthony, Trina Bostic, Josie Little, & Toni Biggs; cherished "Gram & Grammerene" to numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren; She is also survived by many other loving family members & friends. Family & friends may gather at the family owned & operated Ambrose Funeral Home, Inc. 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd., Halethorpe, MD 21227 for a public visitation on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 2-6 PM. A funeral service will be held at 6 PM.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019