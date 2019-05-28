|
|
On May 27, 2019 Irene L. (nee Taylor) Harrison, beloved wife of the late William Harrison; devoted mother of Ronald Harrison and his wife Patricia, Deborah Heston and her husband Arthur, and the late Michael Harrison and his wife Denise; loving grandmother of Jessica, Ronald II, Jacob and Samantha; cherished great grandmother of Riley, Lacey and Wyatt; dear sister of Christine Combs, John Taylor, Mary Ellen Taylor, Elmer Kelly Taylor Jr., and the late Patsy Ray; she is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A. 11750 Belair Road in Kingsville on Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9pm. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the www.lassahnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 28, 2019