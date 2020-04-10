|
|
Irene Sheptak Laubach, 89, of Dover, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home.
Born October 4, 1930 in Berwick, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Onufrak) Sheptak.
Preceding her in death were two brothers: Michael, Peter, and John Sheptak; and four sisters: Mary Suche, Helen Slatt, Anna Sheptak, and Julia Sheptak.
Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Ellis Kenneth Laubach; her two sons: Bradley Laubach and his wife, Kathy, and Brooke Laubach and his wife, Cindy; and five grandchildren.
A private graveside service was held at Holy Annunciation Church Cemetery with the Rev. Michael Demko, Officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in her memory to Holy Annunciation Orthodox Church, 1228 Second Avenue, Berwick, PA.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayo Funeral Home, Inc., Berwick.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 10, 2020