Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mayo Funeral Home - Berwick
110 Chestnut Street
Berwick, PA 18603
570-752-2759
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Laubach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Laubach


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Laubach Notice
Irene Sheptak Laubach, 89, of Dover, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home.

Born October 4, 1930 in Berwick, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Onufrak) Sheptak.

Preceding her in death were two brothers: Michael, Peter, and John Sheptak; and four sisters: Mary Suche, Helen Slatt, Anna Sheptak, and Julia Sheptak.

Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Ellis Kenneth Laubach; her two sons: Bradley Laubach and his wife, Kathy, and Brooke Laubach and his wife, Cindy; and five grandchildren.

A private graveside service was held at Holy Annunciation Church Cemetery with the Rev. Michael Demko, Officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in her memory to Holy Annunciation Orthodox Church, 1228 Second Avenue, Berwick, PA.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayo Funeral Home, Inc., Berwick.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -