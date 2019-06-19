Irene Lee



Richard



Irene Lee Richard of Havre de Grace died Thursday, June 13 at Dacota Paradise Assisted Living. She was 98.



Born in Four Oaks, NC she was the daughter of the late James I. & Esther (Allen) Lee and devoted wife of the late Victor Richard who died in 2011.



A housewife and mother, Mrs. Richard was a very active member of Grove Presbyterian Church where she was a member of the Sarah's Circle. She was also a hospice volunteer with Stella Maris. In 1941 Irene joined the National Youth Association, which led her to the Signal Corp in Monmouth, NJ to aid the war efforts, which is where she met her husband.



She is survived by her children, Charles A. Richard of Hartsdale, NY, Douglas J. Richard of Satsuma, FL, Randal F. Richard of Vancouver British Columbia and Vicki R. Newton of Port Deposit, MD; grandchildren, Michelle Li Murphy, Everett A. Newton and Dexter P. Richard; and her great granddaughter, Marina Belle Hyde. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by her siblings, Willie, Clarence, Monroe and Pearl Lee, Mancy Adams, Ida Morgan and Pauline Hill.



A service will be held on Monday, June 17 at 11:00am at Grove Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at Grove Presbyterian Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to Grove Presbyterian Church, 50 E. Bel Air Ave., Aberdeen, MD 21001. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.