Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
35318 Church Rd.
Frankford, DE
Irene M. Bartenfelder Notice
Irene M. Bartenfelder, age 80, of Ocean View, DE formerly of Bel Air, MD passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

She was born in Baltimore, MD daughter of the late William Renner and the late Marie (Krasiy) Renner. Irene is survived by her loving husband, Donald J. Bartenfelder; 2 children, Donna Marie Larkin (John) of Cockeysville, MD and Mark Bartenfelder (June Castner) of Washington, D.C.; 6 grandchildren, Emma McCarthy, Grace Bartenfelder, Patrick Larkin, Alexa Bartenfelder, Aidan Bartenfelder and Fiona Bartenfelder; a brother, William Renner, Jr. and a sister, Patricia Burgess (Frank).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 35318 Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, DE.

A reception will follow the burial at Donald & Irene's home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Irene's name to the by visiting

Online condolences may be sent by visiting:
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 23, 2019
