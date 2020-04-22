|
Irene M. Cassidy (Harman), age 98, of Jarrettsville, MD, passed away April 18, 2020 at Forest Hill Health and Rehabilitation in Forest Hill. Born and raised in Harford County, she was the daughter of Edna and Daniel Harman.
Mrs. Cassidy is survived by her son, Ronald Cassidy and daughter-in-law Sheila Cassidy of Jarrettsville, grandson Mark Cassidy and his wife Kimberly Cassidy of Bel Air, great-granddaughters Marlaina Cassidy of Bel Air and Nicole Cassidy of Essex, her brother Charles Harman of Edgewood and cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Thomas J. Cassidy, sisters Nora Combs, Shirley Benson, Viola Harman, Helen Sills, brother Ridgley Harman, and granddaughter Deborah Cassidy.
Services will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 22, 2020