Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
851 Annapolis Road
Gambrills, MD 21054
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
851 Annapolis Road
Gambrills, MD 21054
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church
1070 Cecil Avenue
Millersville, MD
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Maryland Veterans Cemetery
Crownsville, MD
View Map
Irene M. LaPierre


1917 - 2020
Irene M. (Marcotte) LaPierre, 102, of Odenton, MD passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Wilfred H. LaPierre, sisters Cecile Morrell, Yvonne Barrette, Leonie Andrews, brother Roland Marcotte and granddaughters Lisa Sluss and Laura Hall. Irene is survived by five daughters: Pauline Gray of Millersville, Diane LaPierre and husband Rick Ash of Columbia, Joan LaPierre of Shelter Cove, CA, Patricia Bitango and husband Rick of Odenton, Denise LaPierre and partner Louis Hartig of Leesburg, VA, eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, February 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills, MD. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, February 18, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church, 1070 Cecil Avenue, Millersville, MD, followed by burial at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway Pasadena, MD 21122.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 13, 2020
