Irene McCallister

Irene McCallister Notice
Irene C. McCallister, 88, of Sarasota, FL. died on August 3, 2019. A resident of Bay Village, Irene formerly was a member of Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club where she was an avid golfer and bridge player. With her beloved husband William who predeceased her, Irene moved to Sarasota from Baltimore where she was a highly regarded educator and active with her husband in several community organizations.

Irene will be missed by all her friends and those whose lives she touched. We know that she is now at peace with Bill.

A mass and memorial service will be held at a later date at the Church of Saint Patrick, 7900 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34341. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Historic Trust, St. Vincent de Paul Church, 120 N. Front Street, Baltimore, Md.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 9, 2019
