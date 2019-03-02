|
|
On February 22, 2019 Irene M. Paxton, beloved daughter of the late Jerry N. and Cecelia M. (nee Hoffeld) Paxton; dear cousin of Harry F. Hughes, Jr. and his wife Nancy and a host of loving cousins, friends and caregivers.The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc. 7401 Belair Road in Overlea on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10am until 11am, at which time funeral services will begin. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Bello Machre, Inc. www.bellomachre.org or United Cerebral Palsy www.ucp.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 2, 2019