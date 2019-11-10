Home

Joseph N Zannino Jr Funeral Home
263 S. Conkling Street.
Baltimore, MD 21224
410-327-4220
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service P.A.
263 S. Conkling Street
Baltimore, MD
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
7:30 PM
Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service P.A.
263 S. Conkling Street
Baltimore, MD
Irene Perez
On October 21, 2019 Irene (nee Santos) Perez passed away in Puerto Rico; Beloved wife of the late Idelfonso N. Perez and loving mother of the late Irene Perez-Blizzard; Dear mother-in-law of Steven Blizard; Cherished grandmother of Angela and Christopher Blizzard; Great grandmother of Ayla Irene Garza; Dear sister of Jose de los Santos, Carmine Pastrana de los Santos, and Milagrita de los Santos; Predeceased by other sisters; Irene was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Pompei Church for over 50 years.

A visitation will be held on Monday Nov. 11, 2019 from 6 - 8 PM with a Celebration of Life service at 7:30PM at the funeral home of Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service P.A./263 S. Conkling Street, Baltimore, MD 21224.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
