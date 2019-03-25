|
|
On March 23, 2019, Irene Ruth Freedman (nee Kramer); loving wife of the late Morton Freedman; adoring mother of Rabbi Dr. Michael (Dr. Janice) Freedman, Robert "Bob" Freedman, and the late Susan "SuSu" Ella Freedman; dear sister of the late Meyer, Samuel, and Sylvan Kramer; cherished grandmother of Yaakov Freedman, Charna (Shmuel) Grayman, Meyer (Leah) Freedman, Avraham Freedman, Yisrael Freedman, Allison (Eddie) Reed, Mitchell Zangwill, and Sophie Freedman; loving great-grandmother of Yael, Dovid, and Romie Grayman; dear daughter of the late Israel and Dora Kramer.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 24, at 10 am. Interment Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Irene Ruth's memory may be sent to , 4720 Montgomery Ln., Suite 300, Bethesda, MD 20814. In mourning at 6109 Stuart Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21209, through Friday.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019