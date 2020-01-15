Home

Harkins Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harkins Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM
Harkins Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
1928 - 2020
IRENE VERNON RUTLEDGE, age 91 years of Street, MD died at 2:32 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Hart Heritage Estate in Forest Hill. She was the wife of Edward Ellsworth Rutledge who died in 1988.

Mrs. Rutledge was born in Street on March 12, 1928, a daughter of the late James Irby and Roberta Marvin (Cloman) Catron. She graduated from Slate Ridge High School and later worked at Harford Mutual Insurance in Bel Air. She retired in 1987 as a postal clerk with the Street Post Office, a position she had maintained for twenty years.

Mrs. Rutledge is survived by three children: Irene Streett and her husband, David of Street; Joyce Ann Sitzes of Conowingo, MD; Robert Rutledge and his wife, Jacki of Spring Grove, PA; two grandchildren: Adam Sitzes and Lisa Wallace; two great grandchildren: Justin King and Heather King; two step great grandchildren: Heather Wallace and Bill Wallace.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 17 beginning at 4 pm at the Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA. Reverend Melissa McDade pastor of the Norrisville United Methodist Charge will officiate. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 2 to 4 pm.

Inurnment in Bel Air Memorial Gardens is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or www.dementiasociety.org/donate would be appreciated. For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020
