Irene Siegel
Irene Siegel (nee Fishman), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on May 22, 2020 at the age of 91. She is survived by her cherished children, Paul Siegel, Marc Siegel (Linda Zangwill), and Yoni Siegel; sister, Selma (late Norman) Bacher; grandchildren, Dahlia (Preston) Canter, Maya Siegel, and Emma Siegel; and great-granddaughter, Marni Canter. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bernard Siegel; and parents, Ida and David Fishman.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY 11570. Please direct acknowledgement cards for any contributions to Yoni Siegel, 10 Plateau Place, Unit M, Greenbelt, MD 20770.

Published in Baltimore Sun from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
