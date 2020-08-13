Irene Virginia Skinner (nee Redmiles), 89, of Laurel, MD passed away on August 3, 2020 at her home in Laurel. She was born on December 21, 1930 in Savage, Maryland. She was a member of St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church. She enjoyed raising her family, crocheting lap blankets for the Senior Center and dancing. She is survived by her loving children Sharon Roberts and Jimmy Skinner and his wife Sharon; two grandchildren Jerry Moxley and his wife Candace and Angela Hazzard and her husband John; and 4 great-grandchildren Avery, Zoe, Lily, and Bennett and her brother Dave "Sonny" Redmiles. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years James L. Skinner "JL" and her two sisters Frances (Redmiles) Hollingsworth and Rosa Lee (Redmiles) Huber. Condolences may be expressed online and in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Holy Cross Hospice or the charity of your choice
. Due to COVID-19, services will be private.