Irene Wehn Notice
On March 21, 2019 Helen " IRENE" Wehn ; devoted wife of the late John "Jack" Wehn; loving mother of Kathy Lumsden and her husband Stuart, and Peggy Ritter and her husband Jim; cherished grandmother of Bess and Chris Lumsden, and John Ritter and Megan Ritter- Fuller; great grandmother of Morgan Dreyer.Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Burgee Henss Seitz Funeral Home, Inc., 3631 Falls Road, 21211, on Wednesday From 3-5 & 7-9, where Celebration of Life Services will be held on Thursday at 12:00pm. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
